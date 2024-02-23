Legendary Trish Stratus Teases Another Long Run With The WWE In 2024

The term retirement didn’t really suit Trish Stratus in the past and it might not go well with her in the future, as well. The etch of coming back to the squared circle for a trailblazer like her is eternal and she can’t just escape the call if and when it comes back. With that, it’s safe to say that we could see her back in action for another lengthy stint if the time and place seem okay.

With seven women’s title reign by her name, Trish Stratus remains one of the most decorated champions in WWE women’s division history. In a recent interview, the veteran made it clear that she would like to add one more title run to her list of achievements which essentially suggested that she is open to enjoying another WWE run.

Trish Stratus has enough left in her tank for another WWE run

During an appearance on GAW TV hosted by SoCal Val, Mickie James, and Victoria, Trish Stratus looked back on her WWE stint in 2023 which continued to add to her Hall of Fame legacy. She also indicated that she has plenty of gas left in her tank and that another run in 2024 is possible.

“2023 was probably the most insane year I’ve had on all fronts,” Trish Stratus said. “I did not expect…I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating and we’ll let you know when we can let you know. I’m excited. We’re on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn’t even think I could tap into that I am. It’s been fun. I can’t wait.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

After being retired for over 15 years, Trish Stratus enjoyed one-off stints in the WWE on several occasions. But, The WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE in February 2023 for a full-time stint by helping Becky Lynch and Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Following ‘Mania in April, the latter duo would be betrayed by Stratus who would align herself with Zoey Stark the following month. A rivalry began with Lynch that continued through the summer. Lynch was finally able to defeat the veteran in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. That match marked the end of the WWE Hall of Famer’s latest stint.