WWE is making continuous efforts to expand its premium live events, and Wrestlemania could be on that list despite already being a two-night show on the calendar. If the latest updates are any indication, then it will be converted into a four-night show in a year with two separate editions in two different countries, one in the United States and one in Saudi Arabia.

This comes through the reports of Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter following what Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) a few days ago. In his announcement, an entertainment event was noted to be revealed in the country in 2027, which led the fans to think about Wrestlemania.

Although Alalshikh did not mention anything about WWE or WrestleMania, he announced that the deal has been finalized for a specific event. In an update, Meltzer stated that many people within the country believe that the Showcase of Immortals will eventually be featured from there in two years’ time with the 43rd edition. But that may not be the case, to be exact.

The most lucrative WWE Wrestlemania could emanate from Saudi Arabia

Meltzer clarified that WWE is considering holding two WrestleMania events in the same year, starting from 2027, with one of them potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia. Sources in Saudi Arabia also believe that the country will indeed host he grand event in 2027, and they are also reportedly lobbying for The Rock to be the main event attraction in that show.

The source further added logic to the report by stating that Saudi Arabia has been pushing to host WrestleMania for years now, and they would be willing to pay a handsome price if the show does make it to the country as well. With the usual premium live events getting $50 million site fees, the amount could be bigger if the ‘Mania brand hits the country, effectively making it the most lucrative one in WWE history.

WWE and Saudi Arabia started a 10-year partnership in 2018, and the country has since aimed to secure the largest wrestling promotion’s biggest events on its soil. They have already received the Royal Rumble set for earlier next year, while WrestleMania possibly remains their next biggest priority.