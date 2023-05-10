WWE already has a set of belts – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships which don’t have any brand barriers attached to it. Being a pair of belts available to any of the roster members of the women’s division, the championships can be seen on both Raw and Smackdown and the respective title-holders can appear on both the show. One more pair of titles from the men’s division could fall under the same rules.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39 Saturday on April 1, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended the record-setting title reign of The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Then at Backlash 2023, this past Saturday night, Zayn and Owens joined forces with Matt Riddle to face Solo Sikoa and The Usos in a six-man tag team match, but they came up short against The Bloodline, this time around in this non-title match.

It was during this match that WWE Raw commentator Michael Cole specifically noted the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships will remain unified, for the time being, and that the champions will appear on both brands to defend their Titles. It appears that WWE was essentially looking forward to loosening their brand split rules not even one week after the 2023 Draft.

New belts to arrive for undisputed WWE tag team championships

In an update to the situation, WWFOldSchool noted that Owens and Zayn’s tag team championships will most likely be replaced with new titles where they will have to carry a pair of undisputed tag title belts instead of carrying four separate titles. Meanwhile, Zayn and Owens came back to the winning road after they defeated Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium on this week’s Raw.

As noted above, WWE is going with the same rules for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, unlike the men’s division belts, the norm has always been the same around the women’s belts as those were available to both brands since the inception in 2019.

The current women’s tag team championships holders, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will appear on both brands. On this Friday’s SmackDown, they will defend their titles against Bayley & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The winners of this match will defend the title against Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on next week’s Raw.

