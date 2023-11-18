Update On Ronda Rousey Making Her Debut On AEW – ROH Programming

The association between WWE and Ronda Rousey has long been finished which was primarily thought to be a hiatus to further extend her family. However, she is making appearances on the indie scene and now she also appears on Ring of Honor, a promotion now owned by AEW owner Tony Khan. This could be a huge indication that the former UFC star is AEW-bound.

In the main event of Wrestling REVOLVER “Unreal” event, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir took on AEW’s Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon in WWE). The match ended in a Disqualification after Athena attacked the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion with the ROH Title, at a point when the latter was about to lock in the Armbar on Billie.

During the match, there was a scary spot when Billie dropped Ronda Rousey on her head with a German Suplex. After the match, Billie wrote the following on Twitter about possibly injuring one of the toughest athletes in USA history,

“It’s not a mistake, I did what I did.

DUMPED HER ON HER HEAD.”

Before competing in this match, Ronda Rousey brought her gear with her backstage at the AEW show tapings set for last evening. This match is set to air on the November 23rd episode of ROH on HonorClub tapings from Los Angeles, California.

Ronda Rousey made her WWE departure after Summerslam 2023

Heading into Summerslam 2023, there have been speculations over Ronda Rousey and her downward-going WWE career. She was part of the festivity despite WWE Universe least caring about her match and using it as a bathroom break. She had a slugfest against her former bestie Shayna Baszler which was billed as the first-ever MMA Rules Match in WWE history.

Following that match, Ronda Rousey expressed her emotions after Summerslam after losing to Shayna Baszler in that MMA Rules match by stating that she had no reason to stay in the WWE, afterward. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion lost by technical submission after passing out to Baszler’s signature Kirifuda Clutch which was supposed to be her final pro-wrestling match, for the time being, but that’s not the case.