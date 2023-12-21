AEW Dynamite: Interesting Title Match Set For December 27 Episode

The Devil and its goons continue to unleash their wrath on AEW Dynamite, regularly and now they are coming for championships, as well. While the identity of the masked men is yet to be revealed, they have now been awarded a shot at the tag titles, solely held by MJF.

MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion from last year but he still has responsibilities as ROH World Tag Team Champion. He promised Adam Cole, his injured partner that he would continue to defend the titles alongside the new AEW World Championship Number One Contender Samoa Joe and he stays true to his promise.

Over on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe called out the AEW World Champion and accused him of setting up his own attack, last week. MJF said that it didn’t go well with him that Joe was left unharmed while he was attacked by The Devil’s goons.

The Devil sent his followers after both of them and then appeared on the titantron to issue a challenge for the ROH Tag Team Titles. MJF sent a positive response to the challenge by agreeing to defend the titles with Samoa Joe on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: MJF has a new suspect for The Devil’s identity

The Devil figure has been attacking MJF since before AEW Full Gear in November as fans continue to guess who this mystery could be. Later the night on AEW Dynamite, MJF found a Devil Follower mask outside of The Mogul Embassy locker room. Swerve Strickland came out and confronted MJF who accused Swerve of setting up “Hangman” Adam Page. Strickland was also accused of the attacks as he wanted to be the AEW World Champion.

Joe had an agreement with MJF that if he teamed up with Joe and retained the ROH Tag Team Championship on the Full Gear Buy-In show, then MJF would give Joe a match for the AEW World Title. Joe and MJF defeated The Gunns at Full Gear to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles. Now those titles are to be defended on December 27 on AEW Dynamite but they are also obliged to go through a title match that will happen at AEW Worlds End 2023 set to emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on December 30.

