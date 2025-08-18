The tradition of having a WWE premium live event on the day of a major All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view isn’t something new. Next month’s AEW All Out 2025 could be the next one in line, but this time around, this show might go head-to-head with a main roster WWE show instead of the earlier NXT shows or Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.

The September slot hasn’t generally witnessed a WWE premium live event over the past couple of years, but things are likely to change. PWInsider reported last night, suggesting that discussions have been held regarding the previously reported WWE show, slated for September 20, potentially airing on ESPN, which would go head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

PWInsider further describes WWE’s move as “a preview of the type of programming WWE will bring to that new partnership” that will see ESPN regularly broadcasting WWE premium live events, starting in 2026. Additionally, the source was told that plans to unveil the still-unannounced PLE, including the broadcasting platform, will be announced sometime this week.

“There has been discussion within the broadcast industry over the last few days that the planned added WWE event for this September… could end up being an extra, unique event that would air on ESPN,” the report from PWInsider stated.

Spoiler on retro name planned for September WWE premium live event

According to the updates from WrestleVotes, WWE is set to go retro with this event “September 20th, it’s a ‘Wrestlepalooza’…” Previously, the Bad Blood WWE premium live event was rumored to return in September, following its immense success last year. Even Over The Limit was said to be internally listed, which may not be the case anymore.

Overall, the September show would serve as a preview of what the WWE fans can expect after the company fully moves to ESPN in April 2026. Currently, WWE premium live events air domestically on Peacock in the United States, while Netflix handles international distribution. But since no other PLE is currently listed for September and Peacock is already set with Clash in Paris after SummerSlam, the ESPN deal might fill that gap.