Gearing up for her next television appearances on WWE Raw this week, Rhea Ripley is seemingly sporting a new ink on her body. The top WWE Superstar surprised fans last night during a live stream as she unveiled a striking new chest tattoo.

The latest design is a symmetrical black-ink botanical piece that stretches across her collarbones, with mirrored branches forming the neckline, looking like an ornamental laurel. The new tattoo has been inked high on her chest, touching her neckline. As it highlights Rhea Ripley’s collarbones, it also matches with her existing body art. She’s open to adding more on the left parts for potential future expansions.

This new tattoo adds to Rhea Ripley’s growing collection, as she currently possesses well over 20 pieces all around her body. There was a point when WWE didn’t allow her to come out on TV without full pants for this reason, but the new regime went beyond that. Besides, each of her tattoos has personal significance, and they’re admittedly special to her.

A brief look at the ink collection of Rhea Ripley around her body

One of the most emotional tattoos of Rhea Ripley is dedicated to her younger sister Calista, representing their “unbreakable connection.” She previously explained the meaning of this tattoo in a WWE interview, “We are sisters for life. It doesn’t matter how far we go in life or what the distance is between us. We’re always going to be there for each other.”

Speaking of connections, Rhea Ripley also shares a close friendship with WWE Superstar Damian Priest, and they took their real-life friendship to the next level with multiple matching tattoos, dubbing themselves the “Terror Twins.”

Rhea Ripley also portrays more such inks, like a central gargoyle flanked by scorpions around her stomach, a snake-and-dagger piece on her right arm, featuring snakes, devil hands, and a broken pinky promise. On the legs, she has Demonic, heavy-metal-inspired designs, homage to her favorite metal bands, alongside a wolf-and-rose piece on her calf.

In a historic occasion, Rhea Ripley got the opportunity to leave the second-ever all-women Evolution premium live event as the reigning women’s world champion in the WWE against IYO SKY. A sudden run-in with Money in the Bank briefcase holder Naomi ruined that opportunity. Later at Summerslam, she was again pinned by the champion to get sidelined from the title picture, for the time being.