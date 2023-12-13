Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

All

WWE

Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM

Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

Moving into this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the brackets have been revealed for the Men’s Breakout Tournament which was underway from the latest episode onward. The entire set of participants for the tourney was introduced in front of the crowd at the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday before the tournament officially kicked off.

The first WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament match saw Oba Femi going up against Myles Borne. Riley Osborne was also scheduled to take on Keanu Carver with Tavion Heights pitted against Luca Crusifino. Also, it was announced in a backstage segment by Ava Raine that Lexis King would be replacing Trey Bearhill in the tournament to take on Dion Lennox. It happened after King came out with a steel chair and attacked the competitors.

WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition

Result of the first match from WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

In the inaugural match of the breakout tournament, Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne to advance to the next round. Femi has been signed to WWE NXT via the inaugural NIL Program. He used to be a former track and field star and he rightfully used the skills he learned in the SEC to secure the win. Prior to this match, Femi defeated Oro Mensah at NXT Spring Breakin’ in what would be his debut match.

Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

Result of the second match from WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

Moving on, Riley Osborne defeated Keanu Carver to advance to the next round of the WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 edition. This also was Carver’s in-ring debut but he came up short, unfortunately.

Carver was signed with WWE in June after being a former defensive tackle at Temple University. His recruit class with the WWE includes Ezekiel Balogun, Alex Gray, Vlad Pavlenko, Hunter Smallback, Coy Wanner, Tylynn Register, Melanie Brzezinski, and Dion Lennox who was set to face Lexis King in the first round after King attacked Trey Bearhill to steal his spot in the tourney.

The winner of the WWE NXT men’s breakout tournament will get a shot at any championship of their choosing on WWE’s third brand. Cody Rhodes announced the return of the tournament on the October 10 episode. The last time such a men’s breakout tourney was held was in 2021 where former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was the winner.

Tagged:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Related Article
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Two Championship Matches Announced
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Two Championship Matches Announced

Dec 13, 2023, 2:27 PM

WWE NXT: Cora Jade And Nikkita Lyons Return To Action On December 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Cora Jade And Nikkita Lyons Return To Action On December 12 Episode

Dec 13, 2023, 2:20 PM

Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition
Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

Dec 13, 2023, 2:11 PM

“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future
“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future

Dec 12, 2023, 7:32 PM

WWE NXT: Two Top Female Superstars Added To Appear On December 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Two Top Female Superstars Added To Appear On December 12 Episode

Dec 12, 2023, 7:27 PM

Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release
Shawn Michaels Caught Off-Guard By McKenzie Mitchell’s Sudden WWE Release

Dec 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy