Update From WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Edition

Moving into this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the brackets have been revealed for the Men’s Breakout Tournament which was underway from the latest episode onward. The entire set of participants for the tourney was introduced in front of the crowd at the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday before the tournament officially kicked off.

The first WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament match saw Oba Femi going up against Myles Borne. Riley Osborne was also scheduled to take on Keanu Carver with Tavion Heights pitted against Luca Crusifino. Also, it was announced in a backstage segment by Ava Raine that Lexis King would be replacing Trey Bearhill in the tournament to take on Dion Lennox. It happened after King came out with a steel chair and attacked the competitors.

Result of the first match from WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

In the inaugural match of the breakout tournament, Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne to advance to the next round. Femi has been signed to WWE NXT via the inaugural NIL Program. He used to be a former track and field star and he rightfully used the skills he learned in the SEC to secure the win. Prior to this match, Femi defeated Oro Mensah at NXT Spring Breakin’ in what would be his debut match.

Result of the second match from WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

Moving on, Riley Osborne defeated Keanu Carver to advance to the next round of the WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 edition. This also was Carver’s in-ring debut but he came up short, unfortunately.

Carver was signed with WWE in June after being a former defensive tackle at Temple University. His recruit class with the WWE includes Ezekiel Balogun, Alex Gray, Vlad Pavlenko, Hunter Smallback, Coy Wanner, Tylynn Register, Melanie Brzezinski, and Dion Lennox who was set to face Lexis King in the first round after King attacked Trey Bearhill to steal his spot in the tourney.

The winner of the WWE NXT men’s breakout tournament will get a shot at any championship of their choosing on WWE’s third brand. Cody Rhodes announced the return of the tournament on the October 10 episode. The last time such a men’s breakout tourney was held was in 2021 where former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was the winner.