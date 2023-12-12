WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition

With no premium live events scheduled, this month, WWE Raw will be having plenty of title matches scheduled on the weekly episodes, as announced during the latest episode. Two separate title matches have been announced for next week’s edition. Also, a massive title match has been confirmed for the very first episode of next year.

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) earned the number-one contender’s status, and they will receive their much-anticipated title match opportunity. Upon earning the challengers’ spots, they will now challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest, with the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships on the line during the December 18 episode of WWE Raw.

This will not be the only title match in store for next week’s WWE Raw as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be defending their Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against the former Undisputed NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Prior to this, the champions defended against the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox, two weeks ago.

Get ready for TWO huge Tag Team Title Matches next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/PdLOkP4na7 — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023

World Title match announced for the January 1 episode of WWE Raw

On January 1st, 2024, WWE Raw will kick off the New Year in style with a live episode after a taped episode will be there during the Christmas week. Fans already have a reason to get excited for the show as it will have a World Heavyweight Championship Match on the card. Drew McIntyre has slowly been embracing his heel persona and that top status he deserves, won’t be complete without the world title.

That being said, McIntyre has been booked in a highly anticipated showdown where he’s scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the coveted WWE World Heavyweight Title. This title match will air, live on the January 1st episode of WWE Raw set to emanate from San Diego, California. This will be a rematch from the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia where Rollins retained via clean pin-fall.

The rematch announcement came in a backstage segment during the latest episode of WWE Raw where General Manager Adam Pearce was having a conversation with CM Punk. Drew McIntyre was not in the mood for a conversation but he was happy about getting a title rematch that he’s looking forward to.