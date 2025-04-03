Chelsea Green etched her name in the history of the WWE, forever as she’d always be dubbed as the first-ever women’s United States Champion in the company. While this win is arguably the greatest achievement of her pro-wrestling career, she wasn’t fully satisfied with the outcome given WWE made a last-minute change to the original plan of the champion’s crowning moment.

Per the comments of Chelsea Green, she was supposed to win the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series in her home province of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, last November. However, WWE scrapped the final match of the championship tournament from that PLE.

During a recent interview with Click and Tell, Chelsea Green who resides in Victoria in the province, revealed that the initial plan for her to have the inaugural win in front of her hometown audience. However, WWE pushed back the moment for two weeks and she got to instead celebrate with her in-laws instead given it happened in her husband’s hometown.

“So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘oh, like how?’” Chelsea Green continued.

“And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island. That is my husband’s hometown. So if it couldn’t be in my hometown, at least it’s in Long Island. It’s with all of my in-laws.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Chelsea Green won the US title in Long Island, New York

After winning the women’s tag team titles in 2023, a new career milestone for Chelsea Green occurred in the WWE at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event as she was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14, 2024, with the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim.

Since the win, Chelsea Green has put up the best entertaining acts possible during her championship reign to keep it intact for more than 100 days. While she couldn’t secure a match on the Wrestlemania 41 card that didn’t restrain her from pitching interesting matches for the Show of Shows throughout the buildup season.