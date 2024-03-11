sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Will CJ Perry FKA Lana Be Seen Wrestling In The Ring In Her AEW Tenure?

Will CJ Perry FKA Lana Be Seen Wrestling In The Ring In Her AEW Tenure?

Arindam Pal

Mar 11, 2024 at 7:30 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Will CJ Perry FKA Lana Be Seen Wrestling In The Ring In Her AEW Tenure?

CJ Perry used to be a breath of fresh air on WWE programming as Lana for almost a decade mostly in a non-wrestling capacity. Eventually, WWE management did consider her to be in physical capacity in the ring that didn’t last long. However, the fact that she ended up competing in 200+ matches during her days in the WWE still keeps the hopes up that she will be seen wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

After staying out of the wrestling scene for almost two years since getting released by the WWE in id-2021, CJ Perry finally arrived on TV during the AEW All Out pay-per-view event to start an angle with her husband Miro FKA Rusev in the WWE. After having a set of confrontations the latter denied having any sort of communication with his real-life wife.

Now, CJ Perry is looking forward to having some new clients for herself to excel in her role in the All Elite Wrestling as a manager. For what it’s worth, she would be happy to stay that way in the company rather than starting to compete inside the squared circle.

“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV

CJ Perry wants to build a management company in AEW

While speaking to Sean Sapp of Fightful Select, CJ Perry was shocked to learn that she had wrestled 230+ matches in WWE. When asked if she would want to wrestle, The Ravishing Russian’s real agenda was revealed which is to build her own management company for scouting talents,

“Sean informed CJ that she had over 230 matches in the WWE, which CJ was shocked to hear. Sean asked CJ if she planned on getting in the ring to wrestle at AEW. CJ said she wants to help make champions and is launching a management company and scouting. CJ was non-committal to wrestling.”

During her time with the WWE, Lana proved herself to be a hell of an entertainer since her NXT debut in 2013. She also had a memorable stint on the main roster since 2014. Especially, her last run with the company helped her to prove her worth as a wrestling talent. It largely involved her feuding with Nia Jax and getting put through the announcer’s table showcased her hardcore side.

CJ Perry Planned To Reunite With Ex WWE Flame On AEW Programming?

Tagged:

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

CJ Perry

Lana

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Lana

Related Article
WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reacts To Big Achievement She’s Unaware Of
WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reacts To Big Achievement She’s Unaware Of

Mar 16, 2024, 1:40 PM

AEW Dynamite: Match Card For March 20 After Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Partner Reveal
AEW Dynamite: Match Card For March 20 After Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Partner Reveal

Mar 16, 2024, 1:35 PM

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Face-Off; Tag Matches And More Set For March 22
WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Face-Off; Tag Matches And More Set For March 22

Mar 16, 2024, 1:30 PM

Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE

Mar 16, 2024, 1:25 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed
WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed

Mar 16, 2024, 1:21 PM

WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues
WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues

Mar 15, 2024, 2:24 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy