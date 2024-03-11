Will CJ Perry FKA Lana Be Seen Wrestling In The Ring In Her AEW Tenure?

CJ Perry used to be a breath of fresh air on WWE programming as Lana for almost a decade mostly in a non-wrestling capacity. Eventually, WWE management did consider her to be in physical capacity in the ring that didn’t last long. However, the fact that she ended up competing in 200+ matches during her days in the WWE still keeps the hopes up that she will be seen wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

After staying out of the wrestling scene for almost two years since getting released by the WWE in id-2021, CJ Perry finally arrived on TV during the AEW All Out pay-per-view event to start an angle with her husband Miro FKA Rusev in the WWE. After having a set of confrontations the latter denied having any sort of communication with his real-life wife.

Now, CJ Perry is looking forward to having some new clients for herself to excel in her role in the All Elite Wrestling as a manager. For what it’s worth, she would be happy to stay that way in the company rather than starting to compete inside the squared circle.

“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV

CJ Perry wants to build a management company in AEW

While speaking to Sean Sapp of Fightful Select, CJ Perry was shocked to learn that she had wrestled 230+ matches in WWE. When asked if she would want to wrestle, The Ravishing Russian’s real agenda was revealed which is to build her own management company for scouting talents,

“Sean informed CJ that she had over 230 matches in the WWE, which CJ was shocked to hear. Sean asked CJ if she planned on getting in the ring to wrestle at AEW. CJ said she wants to help make champions and is launching a management company and scouting. CJ was non-committal to wrestling.”

During her time with the WWE, Lana proved herself to be a hell of an entertainer since her NXT debut in 2013. She also had a memorable stint on the main roster since 2014. Especially, her last run with the company helped her to prove her worth as a wrestling talent. It largely involved her feuding with Nia Jax and getting put through the announcer’s table showcased her hardcore side.

CJ Perry Planned To Reunite With Ex WWE Flame On AEW Programming?