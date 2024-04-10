Fans are still talking about the mesmerizing happenings that went down at Wrestlemania 40 and one of those featured Stephanie McMahon’s appearances. After staying away from the WWE for more than a year, it was a pleasant scene for the audience to have the lady McMahon back in the scene and the belief was that she’s back on board, officially.

In a follow-up update, PWInsider reports that Stephanie McMahon’s appearance does not indicate an official return to the company in any capacity. Instead, it was just a gesture of support for the company’s new era under her husband’s leadership. The appearance was internally viewed to be McMahon putting a positive stamp on the way that WWE was heading.

It can be considered as a one-off appearance by Stephanie McMahon rather than the beginning of her return for storylines or behind-the-scenes duties. The report affirmed that McMahon is always welcome to return in the future if she wants to but her appearance at WrestleMania XL wasn’t associated with any imminent comeback.

Stephanie McMahon cut a promo during Wrestlemania XL Night Two

Stephanie McMahon appeared to be a genuine surprise as opened things for the Night Two of WrestleMania 40. She came to the ring and welcomed the fans to the show saying that she has now been a part of every WrestleMania since the very first edition in 1985. Plus, it also brought up that Wrestlemania 40 was the first one to be fully run by her husband Triple H.

“I think WrestleMania 40 might be the one that I am the most proud of because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era,” Stephanie McMahon said. “And tonight we have people from 64 countries and all 50 states, all of us coming together from different backgrounds, different beliefs to share this one thing that we love that brings us all together. And nobody understands that better than Triple H.”

Apart from the ‘Mania surprise, Stephanie McMahon was also seen on live television during this past weekend’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She was seen seated next to her husband Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer, wearing a hat with the ECW logo attached, similar to one she wore after becoming the owner of ECW during the Invasion angle in 2001.

