To cover up the absence of a top title on the Raw brand, WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of the 2023 Draft. It was a much-expected move since the Wrestlemania 39 season as there are no indications to let Roman Reigns drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship so that he can break several more records in terms of the longevity of his title reign.

WWE is preparing to crown the new holder of the World Heavyweight Championship via a big match at Night of Champions on May 27. The winner of a match between AJ Styles (from Raw) and Seth Rollins (from Smackdown) will be able to call himself the champion following the upcoming Saudi Arabia PLE. Moving on, WWE has some big plans for the champion and the championship.

Night Of Champions 2023: New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Yet To Be Decided

Boozer666 has built a reputation for revealing insider reports regarding WWE’s near-future plans. He tweeted out behind his private account to give fans a spoiler around the World Heavyweight Championship. The company reportedly wants that to elevate the title to the same level that the actual belt from WCW had,

“There are big plans for the new WHC title. It will have a story that will catapult the title to its original status. All in soon to come plans.”

Top 5 WWE World Heavyweight Champions Of All-Time

World Heavyweight Championship final matchup was decided long ago

No detailed plan is available on how WWE wants to elevate the prestige of the new World Heavyweight Championship. Irrespective of the future plans, the reintroduction of the new title has excited the fans for a few weeks as they are vested in the idea of having a new world champion on the Raw brand who will regularly defend the belt.

In a separate report from Fightful Select, it was noted by Sean Sapp that the decision to have AJ Styles win on SmackDown and join Seth Rollins was long-before planned and it had nothing to do with Edge’s promo before the tournament on Smackdown,

“For those asking, the decision to have AJ Styles move to the finals of the tournament were in order before Edge’s promo about the title and potential retirement.”

Edge still has some time before he finally hangs up his boots, and only time will tell if he gets another title run before that. But for the time being, Seth Rollins remains the favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023.