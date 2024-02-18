Wrestlemania 40: Anticipated PLE Match To Be Confirmed On WWE Raw?

With Wrestlemania 40 coming close, the chances are getting bright to witness a dream match. Splitting The Usos, one of the greatest tag teams of all time in the WWE, happened intending to put these two against each other in a singles outing. While many thought that the bout would be scheduled after Jimmy Uso’s Summerslam betrayal, WWE kept things pushing to put this into the card of the Show of Shows.

WWE has been building towards Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso in a singles match for a while now after Jimmy scre*ed Jey at SummerSlam 2023 which further led to Roman Reigns defeating Jey in a Tribal Combat to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the PLE. The two have mostly been kept apart since that outing for Wrestlemania 40.

In an update from WWFOldSchool, the brother vs. brother matchup could finally be plotted on the latest episode of Raw. Tomorrow night, on WWE’s flagship show, Jey will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The source hinted that Jimmy will interfere and cost Jey this match which will then lead to Jey vs. Jimmy’s announcement at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestlemania 40: Jey Uso chose Jimmy Uso as his dream opponent

Billboard previously had a conversation with WWE Superstar Jey Uso as he was on a promotion spree for WWE premium live events. During the interview, he talked about transitioning to singles competition and the desire that he possesses to face his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40. This is what he had to offer upon getting asked about his dream opponent at the biggest PLE of the year,

“Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows.”

Heading into Wrestlemania 40, Jey and Jimmy most recently competed in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match, where they were seed number 1 and 2, respectively.