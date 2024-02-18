Wrestlemania 40: WWE’s Plans Around Championship Match At PLE

LA Knight was touted to be the fastest-rising superstar in the WWE of 2023 who was destined to compete in a big match at Wrestlemania 40. If the previous reports were supposed to go by then a championship match could have been in the pipeline for him which is uncertain at this point.

In the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, LA Knight was defeated by Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. This was the first world title match opportunity for the rising star on Smackdown but the loss didn’t affect his top status as he also competed at Royal Rumble 2024 in another multi-person title match.

Moving on, WWFOldSchool reported that there were no plans for LA to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The plan being discussed for LA Knight was to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 and become the next United States Champion. Logan became a champion by capturing his first title win at Crown Jewel by defeating Rey Mysterio after he punched the WWE Hall of Famer with brass knuckles.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is the one behind this planning who believed that this path would be good for LA Knight’s growth as a character rather than making him a champion in a fast manner. A WrestleMania 40 feud with Logan was also supposed to get a lot of publicity as the latter one is a mainstream celebrity.

Uncertainty over big Wrestlemania 40 match featuring LA Knight

In an update, Fightful Select has now confirmed our report, as they reported the following about the previously speculated Wrestlemania 40 encounter,

“That was the plan. I don’t know if it is still the plan but that was discussed at one point.”

At this point, both Knight and Paul have qualified for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match, where the winner will get a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40. They will be sharing the same ring, next Saturday night and we expect an altercation between the two of them to set things up for the big encounter expected for the Show of Shows.