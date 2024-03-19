sportzwiki logo
  • Wrestlemania 40: Bray Wyatt’s Documentary Announced Amid WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors

Wrestlemania 40: Bray Wyatt’s Documentary Announced Amid WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors

Arindam Pal

Mar 19, 2024 at 2:23 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Bray Wyatt’s Documentary Announced Amid WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors

With Wrestlemania 40 approaching closer, there were questions around fans’ minds about Bray Wyatt and his induction into the Hall of Fame for the class of 2024. It seems like WWE won’t be inducting Bray Wyatt into the Hall of Fame this year, but they still have plans to honor his legacy during the biggest week in professional wrestling of this year.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has revealed that a documentary on the late WWE Superstar will be released on Peacock on April 1st that will also kick things off for Wrestlemania 40 weeks. This new documentary will be narrated by Wyatt’s WrestleMania 31 opponent, The Undertaker. The WWE Universe was pretty sure that Wyatt was going to be the latter’s successor in the company. Meanwhile, Triple H wrote the following on X about the documentary,

“Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. ‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’ comes to Peacock on 4/1.”

Wrestlemania 40: Several Legendary Stars Booked To Appear At WWE PLE Weekend

Wrestlemania 40: Update on confirmed WWE Hall of Fame 2024 class

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 which will be inducted during the Wrestlemania 40 weekend, has been filled with some of the most prestigious names from the WWE. It started with Paul Heyman and then gradually the likes of Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express, Mohammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson have been announced as the inductees as of now.

In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lia Maivia was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. However, WWE has discussed Bray Wyatt’s induction and reportedly, it might not be happening, this year,

“It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, all members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class have been announced. Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt, obviously he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday. The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon.”

Wrestlemania 40: Three New Champions Expected At WWE PLE

