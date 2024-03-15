Wrestlemania 40: Three New Champions Expected At WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is approaching fast in the WWE calendar and the match card for the show is gradually being announced. From the get-go, WWE has been touting this particular edition to be the biggest of all time under the new TKO banner. Multiple championship matches have been added to the card while the biggest tag team match of all time featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock has also been confirmed to happen.

The two Bloodline members will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of Wrestlemania 40 which expectedly is going to be the main event of the Show of Shows. This match will be having huge implications for the main event of Night Two where Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Wrestlemania 40: Record-Breaking WWE Title Reign Won’t End at WWE PLE

Apart from the tag team match and the main event of Night Two of Wrestlemania 40, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in another co-main event of Night Two at the Biggest Event of the Year. The latter won the Elimination Chamber contest to cement his spot at the world title match.

Wrestlemania 40: Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match Announced For WWE PLE

Going by the odds released by BetOnline, both these title matches are likely to experience new champions as both the 2024 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match winners should come out of Wrestlemania 40 with the two respective world title belts.

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40 while Bayley will take on IYO SKY in the Women’s Championship. Odds also suggest that the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner will capture the Women’s Title. With that three major title changes are expected at the Show of Shows,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) +400 vs. Cody Rhodes -700

Favorite: Cody Rhodes (new WWE Champion)

– World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) +350 vs. Drew McIntyre -600

Favorite: Drew McIntyre (new World Heavyweight Champion)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match

IYO SKY (c) +550 vs. Bayley -1250

Favorite: Bayley (new WWE Women’s Champion)

WWE WrestleMania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed as well as rumored match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)