Wrestlemania 40: Several Legendary Stars Booked To Appear At WWE PLE Weekend

WWE is heading towards WrestleMania 40 which will be the biggest professional wrestling event in professional wrestling. Under the new banner of TKO, the company is clearly planning something big where the fans will be forced to remember the show from the City of Brotherly Love. As they plan to host the Showcase of Immortals, some of the legendary will expectedly be in attendance at the event.

PWInsider has reported that WWE is set to bring in several renowned names for WrestleMania 40 week. While the official announcements are yet to be made, some of the names are former two-time women’s champion Michelle McCool, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, and WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, JBL, and Kane.

We will have to wait and see how many WWE Hall of Famers will be booked for the Wrestlemania 40 week. Alongside the WWE shows, a lot of shows will be there in Philadelphia outside the WWE banner which will also drag the crowd through several notable celebrity appearances.

As for the main Wrestlemania 40 show, the two Bloodline members Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of Wrestlemania 40 which expectedly is going to be the main event of the Show of Shows. This match will be having huge implications for the main event of Night Two where Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 40 PLE Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The confirmed as well as rumored match card for the show is given below:

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– Singles Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)

– Women’s Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai and Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (TBA)