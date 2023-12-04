Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Wrestlemania 40 will definitely be the biggest event in sports entertainment, next year under the new management of the WWE. The show will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania marking the show of shows for the very first time in 25 years from that city. Plus, the states will be even higher now that the TKO banner is hell-bent on putting up a huge show.

Roman Reigns is the undisputed champion in the WWE and he is expectedly main-eventing the show. Another title defense will be scheduled for him and the challengers’ option remain the same just like last year. The Rock and Cody Rhodes are being rumored to be the two options that WWE is considering to pit against The Tribal Chief.

Will Bad Bunny Appear At WWE Wrestlemania 40 In April 2024?

In the season premiere of Smackdown on FOX, Roman Reigns returned from his summer hiatus and Cody Rhodes was also in attendance. The two also confronted on that night which was considered to be a tease at the main event of Wrestlemania 40. Even before that moment, reports indicated that this rematch was always there in the pipeline.

Cody Rhodes comments on The Rock’s Wrestlemania 40 return

On the flip side, chances are still there that The Rock could be making his grand return to the WWE to feature in the dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Cody stated that he isn’t worried about The People’s Champion possibly taking his spot at the biggest event of the year in 2024,

“Nobody has asked me about The Rock. I think they’re scared to ask me or they don’t want to be rude. I’ll say this about The Rock. Coming on Pat’s show, which I was watching live because I love Pat and then SmackDown. The Rock did for sports entertainment so much, and continues to do so much by being the biggest star in Hollywood, that I’m able to be at the level that I’m at because I can stand on shoulders like those of The Rock’s.”

The idea of The Rock returning to Wrestlemania 40 for a match was floated after he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was originally scheduled to face his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and that he would be open to be involved in the program if it’s been done the right way.

Tagged:

cody rhodes

The Rock

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight
Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Dec 4, 2023, 6:18 PM

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

Nov 3, 2023, 5:49 PM

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match

Oct 9, 2023, 7:01 PM

The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Oct 8, 2023, 6:06 PM

The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024
The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

Oct 4, 2023, 6:19 PM

“It&#8217;s His For The Taking,&#8221; The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance
“It’s His For The Taking,” The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Oct 2, 2023, 6:21 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy