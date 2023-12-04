Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Wrestlemania 40 will definitely be the biggest event in sports entertainment, next year under the new management of the WWE. The show will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania marking the show of shows for the very first time in 25 years from that city. Plus, the states will be even higher now that the TKO banner is hell-bent on putting up a huge show.

Roman Reigns is the undisputed champion in the WWE and he is expectedly main-eventing the show. Another title defense will be scheduled for him and the challengers’ option remain the same just like last year. The Rock and Cody Rhodes are being rumored to be the two options that WWE is considering to pit against The Tribal Chief.

Will Bad Bunny Appear At WWE Wrestlemania 40 In April 2024?

In the season premiere of Smackdown on FOX, Roman Reigns returned from his summer hiatus and Cody Rhodes was also in attendance. The two also confronted on that night which was considered to be a tease at the main event of Wrestlemania 40. Even before that moment, reports indicated that this rematch was always there in the pipeline.

Cody Rhodes comments on The Rock’s Wrestlemania 40 return

On the flip side, chances are still there that The Rock could be making his grand return to the WWE to feature in the dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Cody stated that he isn’t worried about The People’s Champion possibly taking his spot at the biggest event of the year in 2024,

“Nobody has asked me about The Rock. I think they’re scared to ask me or they don’t want to be rude. I’ll say this about The Rock. Coming on Pat’s show, which I was watching live because I love Pat and then SmackDown. The Rock did for sports entertainment so much, and continues to do so much by being the biggest star in Hollywood, that I’m able to be at the level that I’m at because I can stand on shoulders like those of The Rock’s.”

The idea of The Rock returning to Wrestlemania 40 for a match was floated after he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was originally scheduled to face his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and that he would be open to be involved in the program if it’s been done the right way.