Will Bad Bunny Appear At WWE Wrestlemania 40 In April 2024?

With some big-time events waiting in early 2024, WWE could be aided by Bad Bunny’s appearance on their TV screen which should keep their TV numbers steady. If the ongoing reports are any indications, then WWE universe should brace themselves to witness another in-ring outing featuring the celebrity star at the biggest event of the PLE.

According to the reports received from PWInsider, it seems like Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted” tour schedule has left the window open for some wrestling action. On Sunday, April 7th, which happens to be night two of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, there are no tour events scheduled for the headliner which essentially suggests that WWE would eventually book the star power on the biggest PLE of the year.

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

Bad Bunny’s next concert is set for Tuesday, April 9th, in Washington D.C. So the theory is that he will first steal the show at WrestleMania 40 before entertaining the crown with a mic in hand. The ongoing rumors for a ‘Mania appearance could be considered as wild speculation as WWE doesn’t have any TV plans for the star power for the time being.

WWE Smackdown: Update On Top Faction Following Loss At 2023 WarGames

Bad Bunny could be needed for WWE’s bigger PLE outings in early 2024

But then again, WWE will present Royal Rumble in Orlando in late January which will kick off things for Wrestlemania 40. Then in February, a stadium outing is in store in the form of Elimination Chamber in Australia. Plus, Wrestlemania will also be a two-night outing for the WWE from the Lincoln Field Stadium which will require bigger star powers to sell things out.

Bad Bunny comes in handy for the WWE as he garners some easy attention from his dedicated fanbase. Earlier this year, he already made waves at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico, where he faced off against Damian Priest in a Street Fight. It was basically Banito’s appearance that made the PLE a huge success.

Being a multi-talented artist, Bad Bunny remains a major star outside the WWE but there’s no scarcity either as he always showcased his love for professional wrestling. His passion made him an even bigger name than anyone could have imagined. His involvement also allowed the WWE to present him as a playable character in WWE 2K23, recently.