WWE Wrestlemania 40: Multi-Person PLE Main Event Not Considered For Roman Reigns

We are a few weeks away from the biggest premium live event of this year, that’s Wrestlemania 40 around which WWE is reportedly making plans for a long time. Speculations around the upcoming event are all-time high and previous reports also noted how the company had plans set for the show even before the 39th edition passed by from Hollywood.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga had always occupied the main event section on WWE television for years and in turn, drew massive ratings at times which automatically made us believe that the company’s creative team won’t erase them from the headliner segments. Plans have been pitched around Roman Reigns, and he was also always slated to headline WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes was always touted to be his opponent but then The Rock changed a lot about WrestleMania 40 when he made his surprise return for a one-night special appearance on WWE Raw Day 1 episode. Plus, he dropped the “Head of the Table” tease, an idea that the fans must have considered for a dream match.

No Triple Threat being considered for Wrestlemania 40

Soon after this return, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Roman Reigns’ opponent is expected to be either The Rock or Rhodes or it could be a three-way.” In an update to the situation, Sescoops have informed that they cannot provide any information about WWE’s final decision for Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 main event match but it was further stated that the multi-person match option was off the table.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to the source that there will be, “No Triple Threat for Mania.” The creative team was informed of that last week and they will proceed upon further instructions. At this time, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 situation “is being held tight at the highest levels.”

Originally, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was penciled in to happen for WrestleMania 37 at SoFi Stadium, but then that event was moved to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium because WrestleMania 36 went down with zero fans from the latter venue. Once WWE visited SoFi Stadium, last year, the match was still considered but it was once again scrapped due to lack of creative pitches.