Royal Rumble 2024: Interesting Facts And Records Set At January WWE PLE

The first WWE premium live event of this year went down this weekend in Orlando, Florida in the form of Royal Rumble 2024 where Bayley emerged to be the winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble. She will now get to choose from the Women’s or Women’s World Championship, respectively held by IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to challenge at Wrestlemania 40.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes picked up the win at the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match and he will essentially go after Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship although Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship remain an option for him. Coming out of The Rumble event, some news records have been created at the PLE which are given below,

– En route to her Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 win, Bayley set the record for the longest time spent in a single Women’s Rumble match. Last year, Rhea Ripley set the record entering as the number one seed in the Rumble match. Below are the top three women on this list which also features a returnee for this year:

1. Bayley (1 hour, 3 minutes & 3 seconds)

2. Naomi (1 hour, 2 minutes & 10 seconds)

3. Rhea Ripley (1 hour, 1 minute & 8 seconds)

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Possibly Planning For A Triple Threat Title Match Headliner?

– Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 Match to become the second-ever WWE Superstar to have won two back-to-back Rumble matches. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the first name in this genre as he pulled off the victory in the 1997 and 1998 editions of Rumble. Austin is also the legend who secured a third Rumble victory in the 2003 edition.

Royal Rumble 2024 pulls off the highest viewership record

– According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE achieved something significant at Royal Rumble 2024 by creating the highest viewership in the history of Royal Rumble. It was also dubbed to be the largest audience for any PLE in history, excluding WrestleMania,

“Fightful Select has learned last night’s WWE Royal Rumble saw their largest viewership in the history of the event. It’s also the largest audience of any PLE in WWE history, outside of WrestleMania, per internal memos.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Successfully Defend Titles

– Liv Morgan returned to WWE programming from an injury as she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 as the number-30 seed. This marked her first appearance on WWE programming after getting injured by Rhea Ripley on Raw during last year’s summer.

With this return at Royal Rumble 2024, Morgan and Natalya have now been part of all the first seven women’s Royal Rumble matches starting in 2018. They also overtook Tito Santana who held the record of competing in the first six Men’s Royal Rumble matches. Morgan also appeared to be one of the two final names on two consecutive Women’s Royal Rumble matches. Previously, Roman Reigns was in that spot in the 2017 and 2018 Men’s Rumble. Interestingly, both Morgan and Roman came up short.