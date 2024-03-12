Wrestlemania 40: Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match Announced For WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 will ultimately be hosting a ladder match on the card but it won’t be for any mid-card title on the roster. For months now, we have heard rumors of the introduction of a new set of Tag Team Championships or the splitting of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Right before the latest episode of Raw, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis wanted to make an announcement that further fueled the speculations around tag team titles. Those speculations appeared to be correct as a tag title match was confirmed.

However, there was no mention in the announcement about splitting the titles or introducing new ones. Rather, the two general managers confirmed a six-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. The current champion, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their titles against five other teams in the ladder match.

Over the next episode of Raw and Smackdown, these teams to compete in the match will be determined. Out of the five challenger teams, three will be from Raw, and two will be from Smackdown. The tag team division as well as the WWE Universe were thrilled to have this match on the Wrestlemania 40 card but the champions weren’t.

Following this announcement, Baron Corbin from NXT saw it as a huge opportunity and took to his X to immediately throw his and Bron Breakker’s names in the mix. The duo is currently the reigning NXT tag team champions and there’s no confirmation whether WWE will allow them to participate at Wrestlemania 40 in the six-pack ladder match.

Wrestlemania 40 qualifiers announced for WWE Raw

Meanwhile, the first three qualifying matches for the six-pack ladder match will take place on the Monday, March 18 Raw episode. Alpha Academy’s Otis & Akira Tozawa will take on The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, DIY’s Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa will face The Creed Brothers while The Miz & R-Truth will take on Indus Sher in the third qualifying match.

The respective winners of these three matches will make it to the ladder match at Wrestlemania 40. Two more teams will be declared from the Smackdown roster for this ladder bout but those qualifiers are yet to be announced.