WWE Raw: Frustration Over Title Match Set For March 11 Episode

The latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be quite a big one with multiple matches already being confirmed for the show. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on the show as announced, last week. But the entire feedback around this match is reportedly not that much positive, as learned via the latest reports.

Last Tuesday Night, WWE showcased its NXT Roadblock special featuring prominent matches, including a Number-One Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors also successfully defended their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley as they are now heading into WWE Raw for another defense.

Natalya Neidhart Advocated To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

WWE Raw: Frustrations over Asuka and Kairi Sane’s next title defense?

According to the previous reports of Sean Ross Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, officials expressed satisfaction with having Asuka and Kairi Sane on NXT. However, there was reported frustration with the champions having another title defense on this coming episode of WWE Raw. No accurate reason behind this feedback was given in the below comments,

”Officials were very happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show. However, there was some frustration with the champions having a title defense booked for next week’s Raw during Monday’s show.”

“My Parents Were Addicts, My Dad Overdosed,” Reveals Former WWE Bombshell Diva

Before this, it was on the January 26 episode of WWE Smackdown that Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Karter and Chance to capture the tag team titles. Sane’s elbow connected with Chance for the pinfall win. Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY were all aligned with the original Damage CTRL version. After brief together outings on WWE Raw and Smackdown, Bayley was kicked out of the group.

This is the second title reign for The Kabuki Warriors, whose first reign from 2019 to 2020 turned out to be the longest one in the history of the modern belts. The actual longest title reign with these particular belts however belongs to current WWE Raw roster members, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Asuka also became the first woman to enjoy four overall reigns with the tag championship. Previously, she got Charlotte Flair and former WWE Raw star power Alexa Bliss as tag partners.