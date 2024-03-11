sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Trish Stratus Eyeing Retirement Match At WWE Money In The Bank 2024?

Trish Stratus Eyeing Retirement Match At WWE Money In The Bank 2024?

Arindam Pal

Mar 11, 2024 at 7:57 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Trish Stratus Eyeing Retirement Match At WWE Money In The Bank 2024?

Last year, Trish Stratus came back to the WWE programming for an extended program with Becky Lynch that ran through the entire summer. This stint also put her on the active WWE Raw women’s roster as she regularly made appearances on Monday nights. That stint has long been over since Payback in September but chances are still there to see her back for one final match.

Although absent for a few months now, Trish Stratus has been vocal about having her final match in the WWE and she also has a perfect scenario chosen for the match to go down. During an interview with Gorilla Position, the WWE Hall of Famer contemplated the idea of competing in the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match which could be her final wrestling bout.

Rhea Ripley Reveals Origin Of Her On-Screen Character’s Name In The WWE

Trish Stratus wants to explore different scenarios in the WWE

Trish Stratus has already considered the possibility of a final match in her hometown of Toronto since Money in the Bank will be hosting its 2024 installment there. In the conversation, the legendary name wondered about winning the Women’s Title, continuing her unfinished story with Zoey Stark, or even featuring in a match with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley during what could be her final stint,

“Look, I’ve had my fun in Canada. I’ve had my hometown fun in Canada for sure. Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely. For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah. We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement, retirement match? (She laughed) Maybe, in Toronto. I mean it is coming up, Toronto is coming up. I mean, hey, could I become an eight-time champion?”

Seth Rollins Returns To Competition Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 40

Previously in 2019, Trish Stratus got to be part of such a dream scenario as she competed in a match against Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto. After coming up short, she was happy to have hung up the boots for good. But moving on, she came back last year for one more run.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ feud took over WWE television for several months and it ended at WWE Payback. The two wrapped up the feud by competing in a steel cage match that was admired by the fans. The latter would lose the match, which stands as the last match of her run with the WWE, so far.

Tagged:

Trish stratus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reacts To Big Achievement She’s Unaware Of
WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reacts To Big Achievement She’s Unaware Of

Mar 16, 2024, 1:40 PM

AEW Dynamite: Match Card For March 20 After Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Partner Reveal
AEW Dynamite: Match Card For March 20 After Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Partner Reveal

Mar 16, 2024, 1:35 PM

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Face-Off; Tag Matches And More Set For March 22
WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Face-Off; Tag Matches And More Set For March 22

Mar 16, 2024, 1:30 PM

Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: United States Title Match Revealed For WWE PLE

Mar 16, 2024, 1:25 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed
WWE Wrestlemania 40: AJ Styles’ Match And Brother Vs. Brother Confirmed

Mar 16, 2024, 1:21 PM

WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues
WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues

Mar 15, 2024, 2:24 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy