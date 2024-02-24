Wrestlemania 40: Sylvester Stallone’s WWE PLE Appearance Hits A Roadblock

Since the change in its higher upper hierarchy, WWE bookings have changed drastically and those are reflected in its Wrestlemania 40 plans. Despite the absence of some major star powers due to injury and other reasons, WWE has been able to hype things up in a big way for the Biggest Event of the Year.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Showcase of the Immortals will be a two-night extravaganza in the city of brotherly love which is associated with the blockbuster Hollywood franchise Rocky.

If the previous reports are to go by then according to WrestleVotes, WWE has been very interested in having Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It’s not clear how far the discussions have progressed between the two parties but he’s being considered for a special role.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE yet to sign deal with Sylvester Stallone

In an update from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE and Stallone have already had talks for an appearance at WrestleMania 40, given the connection of the Rocky Balboa character to Philadelphia. It was further noted that as of earlier this week, Stallone witnessed a scheduling conflict and hence the deal hasn’t been finalized.

The source also mentioned that unless the schedule conflict can be avoided or Stallone himself expresses interest in making an appearance, his appearance at Wrestlemania 40 remains uncertain,

”Wrestlevotes reported that WWE was talking to Sylvester Stallone about appearing at WrestleMania this year, since the character of Rocky Balboa was based in Philadelphia. Those at WWE have confirmed the talk but said that as of earlier in the week Stallone had said there was a schedule conflict so the deal hasn’t been done unless you can or wants to remove the conflict.”

While nothing is confirmed, The Rock might not be the only name from Hollywood to make his presence felt at WrestleMania 40. 16-time World Champion John Cena has also entered the conversation to be a part of the premium live event. He does have previous commitments in Hollywood to fulfill but WWE is reportedly trying to make his appearance happen.