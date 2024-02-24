sportzwiki logo
John Cena’s Current Status Revealed For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Arindam Pal

Feb 24, 2024 at 1:37 PM

John Cena’s Current Status Revealed For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

John Cena is nowhere near to return to WWE programming at this point but that doesn’t fully rule out his participation at Wrestlemania 40 which is being touted to be the Biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE. After TKO took things over from the Vince McMahon regime, they want this year’s edition to be something special that should be remembered for a long time. This notion calls in for some mega appearances on the show.

While the card of Wrestlemania 40 is yet to be finalized, the ongoing hype for the Show of Shows has already seen immense success. The excitement around the PLE seems to be out of the park but there are certain roadblocks as the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and more won’t be available. This is where John Cena will come into play to make things up as a trusted shoulder for the company.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Possible Outcomes Revealed From WWE PLE Matches

While nothing is confirmed, The Rock might not be the only name from Hollywood to make his presence felt at WrestleMania 40. 16-time World Champion John Cena has now entered the conversation to be a part of the premium live event. He does have previous commitments in Hollywood to fulfill but WWE is reportedly trying to make his appearance happen.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Rumor Killer On Triple H’s Return For A Match Against The Rock

WWE trying to secure John Cena for a match at Wrestlemania 40

Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that WWE is trying to secure John Cena for WrestleMania 40. However, this doesn’t essentially mean that he will be seen in action on that night. WWE wants to get the Cenation Leader ‘to do something’ for the Showcase of Immortals.

John Cena was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel in late October in a match where he came up short against Solo Sikoa. Following that match, the former franchise player of the WWE opened up about his days in professional wrestling being numbered.

During a recent conversation with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, John Cena again shed light on his retirement from WWE. Currently, he believes to be wrestling until the age of 50 which can’t be extended,

“I think I can make it to 50, but I don’t think I can make it past 50. I think that at 50 — if we don’t plan [another event] — I just have to tweet: ‘I’m out. Hashtag: see ya.”

