Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Still Not A Lock For Biggest 2024 WWE PLE

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown, last week and it can be considered to be a one-off appearance and not a permanent return for the megastar in a WWE storyline. WWE didn’t even have according plans for The Great One who arrived at the show at the 11th hour but they were happy to have him back on TV which generated 100 million views across all the social media platforms.

With this appearance, there’ve been a lot of chatters over WWE possibly doing Roman Reigns vs. The Rock instead of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. It was stated by the returnee on The Pat McAfee Show the match against Roman was originally planned for WrestleMania 39. But after things got scrapped, he’s open to do it, next year if WWE comes up with an unprecedented story.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Expected To Return To TV ON THIS DATE

The Rock yet to agree upon WWE’s plans for Wrestlemania 40

This story is yet to be locked down and so is The Rock’s status for the biggest premium live event in 2024. BWE reports that Triple H had a meeting backstage with The Brahma Bull to discuss story options for Wrestlemania 40 but they didn’t reach any agreement.

With that, there’s still a question mark on The People’s Champion heading into Philadelphia for the dream match against his cousin. As of this writing, Cody Rhodes remains the top choice to face Roman Reign in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Rock returned on the WWE Smackdown September 15 episode with Pat McAfee to bulldoze through Austin Theory in what appeared to be a major treat for the fans. Since he didn’t get the people’s champion on WWE TV regularly, things were accommodated for him in a way so that he could get much TV time.

WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024

BWE posted on X to reveal that a few changes needed to be made during the bygone SmackDown. While it wasn’t noted which of the segments were trimmed due to time constraints The Rock’s segment did run a bit long to scrap some other things.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team told Ringside News that The Rock’s segment ran very long and the reason that segment went long was due to “Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey and Ryan Callahan for not figuring that out in advance.”