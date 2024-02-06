WWE Raw: Two Matches Announced For February 12 Episode

On this week’s WWE Raw, buildups for the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE got kicked off, officially. The WWE Women’s Championship match for the PLE was announced while it was also made clear that a Women’s Elimination Chamber will be in store for the show to determine who the current champion Rhea Ripley would face at Wrestlemania 40.

A set of qualifying matches also began on WWE Raw for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in the first one of which Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Baszler showcased her submission and MMA-based techniques, but Lynch ultimately overcame her after a Manhandle Slam. As a result, Lynch became the first woman to enter the Chamber match fray.

The qualifying matches will continue, next week on WWE Raw. Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark were both watching the first qualifier from backstage and they have been booked to face each other in the second qualifying match set for next Monday night. Cathy Kelley also spoke to Morgan, and she seemed focused on getting vengeance on Ripley now that she’s back following an injury by Ripley last July in a vicious chair attack.

Morgan declared, “Next week, my match is about revenge. And my revenge is about Rhea Ripley.” If the recent reports are any indications then Lynch and Morgan are considered the favorites from the WWE Raw roster to challenge Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40 and they are presumably the favorites to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

WWE Raw: R-Truth to battle JD McDonagh on February 12

In another match announced for WWE Raw, next week, the tension-filled moments with Judgment Day and R-Truth will come to fruition when the former WWE United States champion will compete against JD McDonagh in a singles bout. The latter has long been frustrated with Truth’s involvement during his matches. Notably, McDonagh was eliminated from The Rumble, thanks to Truth.

For weeks, Truth wanted to officially become a part of the Judgment Day and despite getting attacked by them last week on WWE Raw, his pursuit continued. Last night, his actions continued JD McDonagh a match against The Miz and now he would like to settle the scores with Truth.