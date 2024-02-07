sportzwiki logo
  • WWE NXT: Match Card Announced For February 13 Episode

WWE NXT: Match Card Announced For February 13 Episode

Arindam Pal

Feb 7, 2024 at 2:04 PM

WWE NXT: Match Card Announced For February 13 Episode

The latest bygone episode of WWE NXT was all about the fallouts from the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event and from this point onward the builds for NXT Roadblock will also begin. Carmelo Hayes received a mic in hand to explain his actions of betraying his long-time buddy Trick Williams as the two will probably lock horns in the near future.

Meanwhile, the 2024 edition of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will be quick to receive their obligatory title match opportunity on the very next episode scheduled for next week.

WWE Raw: Two Matches Announced For February 12 Episode

On the February 6 episode of WWE NXT, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a tag team match. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin attacked the winners once the match was over and they declared coming after the tag team gold. After this, the title match was officially announced for next week.

Corbin and Breakker will now challenge Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships on the February 13 episode of the show. The win at the 2023 edition of Dusty Cup essentially handed them a tag team title match at NXT Vengeance Day.

NXT Roadblock 2024 Announced By WWE For Early March

Noam Dar has been very particular about keeping the Heritage Cup under his wings. He was challenged by Von Wagner, a couple of weeks ago and taken to the limit by Wagner. Ultimately, the UK native overcame the powerhouse. But, Wagner and his manager Robert Stone are not yet done with Dar and his Meta Four cohorts which leads to a face-off where Wagner and Stone will face off against Noam Dar and Oro Mensah, next week on WWE NXT.

Furthermore, Kiana James tried to upstage the newbie in Brinley Reece and she will now have to fight her in a singles contest, next week.

WWE NXT February 13 episode match card

– NXT Tag Team Championship: The Family (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin
– Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Robert Stone
– Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

baron corbin

Bron Breakker

carmelo hayes

Kiana James

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

