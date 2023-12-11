Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

We are months away from the biggest WWE premium live event of next year, that’s Wrestlemania 40 around which WWE is reportedly making plans for a long time. Speculations around the upcoming event are all-time high and previous reports also noted how the company had plans set for the show even before the 39th edition passed by from Hollywood.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga has captured the main event section on WWE television for years and that also drew massive ratings at times which makes us believe that the company’s creative team won’t erase them from the headliner segments, that quickly. Plans have been pitched around Roman Reigns, especially at WrestleMania 40, and that direction has also been revealed.

Ringside News previously reported a couple of ideas that were being nurtured around the Wrestlemania 40 headliner bout. Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER was an option while another idea involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a rematch from this year’s show of shows was also on the card. Either way, Rhodes was considered to be a sure-shot favorite to be the marquee attraction.

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was always the plan

In an update, the same source was told by a tenured member of the creative team that, “things can change, and that’s something to note.” Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes has always been the “obvious direction” for WrestleMania 40 and WWE Creative intentionally didn’t finish the story since a rematch was always the “theory since before their match at WrestleMania 39.”

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 via The Bloodline’s intervention and that was a shocking move for many fans. But since The American Nightmare did not get to “finish his story,” the chances are alive that he will eventually look forward to fulfilling the same. So, the top WWE Superstar can always go after The Tribal Chief.

At this point, The Bloodline is going through a period of turmoil. Jey Uso quit WWE following Summerslam, and for the first time in a long time, the entire Bloodline faction missed the SmackDown show in Toronto. Jimmy is back onboard and the expectation is that a slow build will unfold regarding his feud with Jey to culminate in a matchup at Wrestlemania 40.