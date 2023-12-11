Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches

The earlier thought amongst the WWE Universe was that Charlotte Flair was blessed with the favoritism of the Vince McMahon regime from the creative perspective. That stable also featuring John Laurinaitis is long gone from the scene but nothing changed for the top WWE Women’s Superstar in the WWE.

It was proven once again during her comeback in late 2022. Despite her longest hiatus from television due to personal life, Charlotte Flair was back as the Smackdown Women’s Champion by beating Ronda Rousey on the very first night. With that reign, she also headed toward Wrestlemania 39 to face Rhea Ripley in a moment that was full circle for her.

The 14-time WWE Women’s Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to discuss next year’s WrestleMania where she is again expecting to be a marquee player on the card. While expecting so, she touched upon a few of her favorite matches from the biggest event of the year. She said that it is difficult to choose any one particular moment from Wrestlemania.

Charlotte Flair chooses three of her biggest Wrestlemania matches

Charlotte Flair mentioned three separate matches that are seemingly special to her. The Smackdown Women’s Title match against Ripley is one of those as she got to face The Nightmare for the second time at the Show of Shows to deliver perhaps the best match of the card.

Wrestlemania 32 marked the beginning of her journey at the Showcase of Immortals and that match had to be on the list as Charlotte Flair won the returning WWE Women’s Championship on that night. Additionally, she broke the undefeated streak Asuka at Wrestlemania 34 which was also added to the list,

“It’s hard to pick a favorite because they’re all so different and each opponent brings something different out of me. I’m extremely proud of the story with Rhea [Ripley] coming full circle, WrestleMania 32 put me on the map, and I thought the match with Asuka at WrestleMania 34 cemented our legacy. We left people in awe. I don’t think people thought it would be that good. We surpassed people’s expectations.”

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley’s first Wrestlemania encounter took place at Wrestlemania 36 in 2020 over the NXT Women’s Championship which was won by Flair. In the return match in 2023, she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ripley.

In The WrestleMania 32 match, Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Title in a triple threat which also involved Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. Then two years later, The Queen defeated Asuka to create yet another historic moment in her illustrious WWE career.