ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

WWE

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Recently Set Big Record Via Ticket Selling For Biggest 2024 PLE

Arindam Pal

Oct 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM

Wrestlemania 40 is months away from the WWE calendar but planning within the WWE creative around the show is underway if reports are any indications. Even before the 39th edition of the showcase of the immortals, there were reported plans around the bouts of the upcoming show including the main event.

WWE is planning a huge two-night event for WrestleMania 40, the fifth straight biggest PLE under such a demeanor and that show does need proper arrangements to fulfill the expectations of the audience that will be gathered all around the world. Tickets went on sale for the show a few days ago and that should assure the WWE management as they were met with a huge response.

Wrestlemania 40 created an all-time high gate record

Since WWE has two nights of WrestleMania 40 to sell, the seats for the show have been doubled and the initial response suggests that the show could be fully sold out without any prior efforts. According to WrestleTix, 90,000 tickets sold for the event since the tickets were released within the first several hours were sold. This included packages or tickets available for both nights. In the process, WWE ended up breaking the all-time gate record.

The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE has big plans around Wrestlemania 40

Wrestlemania 40, the biggest event in sports entertainment will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania marking the show of shows for the very first time in 25 years. April 6th and 7th, 2024 are the two dates when professional wrestling fans will be gathering to see the top WWE Superstars bringing in high-octane actions for their sake.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding Wrestlemania 40, Ringside News previously reported that a couple of ideas were being nurtured around the show regarding headliner bout. It would see Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER, while another idea involves Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes featuring in a rematch from this year’s show of shows.

If these plans are intact then Rhodes is a sure-shot favorite to be in the main event plans for sure. Additionally, the source was informed by the WWE creative team that the company is really booking Wrestlemania 40 far in advance. They were told that WWE management already planned for the main event for next year’s showcase of the immortals.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

