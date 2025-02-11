Current rivalries eyeing Wrestlemania 41 matches are gradually being surfaced on WWE programming with each passing week. It appears two of the best friends-turned-rivals will also participate in the mega show by competing in another singles bout, this time at the grandest stage of them all.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s friendship has once again become a discussion point for the WWE Universe heading into Wrestlemania 41, and it seems they could soon be booked in an anticipated match at the biggest WWE premium live event of the year.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn coming at Wrestlemania 41

While discussing Owens’ infuriated recent promo on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the long-time rivals will eventually meet in a match at WrestleMania 41. “I am presuming they will do that match at WrestleMania,” Meltzer stated, indicating that a new chapter in the rivalry that’s been going on for a decade will be written.

The discussed Wrestlemania 41 match stems from a video shared with X where Kevin Owens recounted some of the injuries he picked up during his WWE Championship ladder match with Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. Owens noted that this pain will be felt for the rest of his life. The Prizefighter also turned his attention to Zayn as he did not help him defeat Rhodes despite coming out,

“It’s all your fault. Because Sami, you just stood there and watched while Cody tried to end my career. Worse, I think he was actually trying to end my life in that Rumble.”

Before locking horns at Wrestlemania 41, Owens and Zayn already featured in numerous battles in the WWE, as listed below, along with the outcomes,

NXT TakeOver: Rival (February 11, 2015): Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn to win the NXT Championship.

NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable (May 20, 2015): Owens attacked Zayn leading to a no-contest after which Samoa Joe debuted.

Battleground (July 24, 2016): Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens.

WrestleMania 37 (April 10, 2021): Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn.

Hell in a Cell (June 20, 2021): Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens.

SmackDown (June 18, 2021): Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn by count-out.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)