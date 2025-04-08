If the ongoing trend of WWE remains intact, then Wrestlemania 43 isn’t leaving the United States skirts, either, pushing back the hopes of getting an international edition of the annual premium live event. Thus, the company will explore an already experimented region of their home territory due to an existing deal.

According to a recent conversation update from Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, WrestleMania 43 could take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2027. This is where WWE hosted the Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event, the first of a many-event spree in that city.

“That’s what a lot of people (in WWE) are thinking and assuming. It would make a lot of sense for them to do Mania 43 there because keep in mind – Indianapolis is still owed a SummerSlam too as part of this deal,” the source predicted about WWE’s plans around Wrestlemania 43.

“But then you can put a couple of years between this year’s Rumble and Mania 43, because you already know Minnesota is getting SummerSlam next year, so that is not going to be in Indianapolis.”

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles Vs. Karrion Kross Booked For April 14 Episode

Indianapolis to host Summerslam alongside Wrestlemania 43

WWE has a multi-year deal with Indiana Sports Corp to host three of its biggest events – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam in Indianapolis. As mentioned above, one of those shows went down in the form of the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, Wrestlemania 42 could be next in that city with Summerslam waiting in 2028 to close the deal.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Spoiler On WWE Legends Reuniting Upon Dynasty Fallouts

It’s previously been mentioned in the WWE-Indiana deal that a two-night WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam will come to fruition in future years as part of this. Since Summerslam 2026 has already been confirmed in Minneapolis, we can only assume that Indianapolis will either secure Wrestlemania 43 or Summerslam 2027.

There’s a long way to go for Wrestlemania 43, and WWE Universe has tons of programming in due course to get excited about. Within two weeks, the 41st edition of ‘Mania will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 & 20, 2025. The second biggest PLE of the year, Summerslam is also becoming a two-night show from this year onward in August in New York, New Jersey.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Wrestlemania 43 in Indianapolis, Indiana (Date & Venue TBA)