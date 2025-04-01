After a couple of verbal and physical confrontations with each other, AJ Styles and Logan Paul will now battle it out at Wrestlemania 41. The two again met in the ring during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw to break down a fight, leading the general manager, Adam Pearce, to announce the match for the biggest WWE premium live event of the year.

With Road to Wrestlemania 41 in full force, Styles appeared on Raw to say that he had been waiting for Logan Paul to call him out, but he was tired of waiting henceforth he sent an invitation to Paul to come to the ring and confront him. Paul eventually arrived at the ring and blasted Styles by saying that he’s less famous than him and that he forgave him for their last altercation from last month.

Styles fired back noting that Paul is the worst wrestler to step foot in a WWE ring, but it’s only his talent that got him so far. Styles then challenged Paul right there but Paul said he doesn’t fight for free. Paul rather suggested a big money match with him, pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign.

Paul proceeded to deliver a cheap shot to his future opponent, but Styles caught Paul and set him up for the Styles Clash. Paul managed to escape the ring, ensuing a brawl at the ringside area. They got back in the ring, as Paul laid Styles out with a low blow, which was followed by the Paul-verizer.

Later, WWE posted a video on its social media handles with Adam Pearce announcing that Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles was officially announced as a singles match at WrestleMania 41. This will be Paul’s fourth consecutive match since his debut at the Show of Shows in 2022. For Styles, it will be his ninth overall match at ‘Mania starting in 2016.

THE PHENOMENAL vs. THE MAVERICK@AJStylesOrg and @LoganPaul will go one-on-one for the first time ever in a thrilling showdown at #WrestleMania 41! 📍 LAS VEGAS

🎟️ https://t.co/JLAP2tLWAU pic.twitter.com/E9k4DHxev9 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 31, 2025

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)