With multiple challengers coming at the WWE NXT and the NXT Women’s North American Championship, at the same time, the situation needs to be addressed by the General Manager of NXT, especially considering one woman holds both belts, at present,t and that will eventually happen on next week’s episode.

WWE NXT GM Ava stated that she will decide which wrestlers will get the next shots at Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American titles. Vaquer defended both titles on this week’s episode and came out as the reigning champion, but also faced the wrath of multiple opponents along the way.

In the opening match of the March 25 episode of WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Parker was rolling in the match, but she was distracted by Jordynne Grace on the ring apron. This allowed Vaquer to pick up the win via a roll-up. Fatal Influence attacked Stephanie after the match.

Then in the main event match of the show, Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated Fallon Henley to retain the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. Vaquer delivered her SVB finisher to pin Henley for the win, after which Fatal Influence again attacked Vaquer. This led to Jordynne Grace making the save. Jaida Parker attacked Grace, but Grace downed her and ended the segment by indicating to come after Vaquer’s NXT women’s title.

yelling at me doesn’t get title shots. i’ll talk to everyone next week. https://t.co/GuOOWChwfi — A V A (@avawwe_) March 26, 2025

Before this, multiple female athletes of the WWE NXT roster complained to Ava for not receiving a title match opportunity, which led Ava to the championship address segment for next week, where Ricky Saints will also compete in his first championship match upon his WWE arrival.

In the most high-profile match of his WWE NXT career, Saints will challenge Shawn Spears for the North American Championship. Last night, Spears told Saints that he couldn’t go back to “the other place,” namely AEW, upon failure in WWE because he had burned his bridge there, after leaving AEW for WWE.

WWE NXT April 1 episode match card

The April 1 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and it currently has the following match card as given below,

– NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears defends against Ricky Saints

– NXT GM Ava addresses the NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American title picture