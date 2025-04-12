The eighth championship bout has now been confirmed for the Wrestlemania 41 match card, as learned on social media. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has officially announced that War Raiders vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team Titles will go down at the biggest premium live event of the year.

On the latest bygone episode of Raw on Monday Night, The New Day defeated The War Raiders via DQ in a World Tag Team Championship match, after Ivar accidentally hit Xavier Woods with a Steel Chair. Following the bout, Woods and Kofi Kingston beat down Ivar & Erik with a Steel Chair, and backstage wanted to get a shot at the tag titles.

BREAKING: #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has announced that the World Tag Team Championship will be on the line at #WrestleMania when The War Raiders defend their title against The New Day! pic.twitter.com/BYPsnlJTAX — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2025

In light of their demand, Pearce made the title match, official that now has four matches, each set for both the nights of Wrestlemania 41. This is not the only announcement around the PLE as an already announced match on the show has now received a stipulation.

After a face-to-face segment took place on last night’s SmackDown episode, WWE officially added a Sin City street fight stipulation to the already confirmed Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest bout at WrestleMania 41.

As seen on Smackdown, Priest was making his way to the ring, but he got attacked from behind by McIntyre. McIntyre removed his eye patch and declared that he’s 100% cleared, which means Priest is 100% scre*ed at WrestleMania 41. McIntyre then hit Priest in the head with steel ring steps before putting him down with a Future Shock DDT on top of the steps.

This feud on Smackdown, eyeing a Wrestlemania 41 match, has been ongoing for a year. It began with Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship at last year’s WrestleMania with an assist from CM Punk. Priest later eliminated McIntyre from the 2025 Royal Rumble and from the Elimination Chamber match, last month.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul