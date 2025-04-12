For almost the past six months, Randy Orton has been involved in a feud with Kevin Owens that culminated in a match at Wrestlemania 41. Owens suddenly declared a neck injury and subsequently underwent surgery, leaving the Show of Shows, and putting Orton’s status at the event in jeopardy.

However, going by the happenings on last night’s Smackdown, it’s safe to say that WWE’s Apex Predator should ultimately compete at Wrestlemania 41. The Friday Night show on the USA Network kicked off with General Manager Nick Aldis inviting Orton to the ring to address Orton’s actions from last week.

Orton RKO-ed Aldis after learning that he no longer has a match at WrestleMania 41 after Owens’ departure due to injury. Orton mentioned that he paid twice the fine amount in advance and that it should be his 20th Wrestlemania match, which he can’t afford to miss.

Aldis didn’t want Orton’s money but only his respect. Orton said if he doesn’t get a match at WrestleMania 41 then he will have to apologize to Mickie James (Aldis’ real-life wife) for what he’ll do to Aldis. This led to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga coming out with Sikoa cutting a promo on how Orton is in the past, just like LA Knight will be at WrestleMania 41 after Jacob Fatu wins the United States Championship from him.

A brawl broke out, with Sikoa & Tonga double-teaming on Orton, which led to Knight coming out to make the save. The two babyfaces cleared the ring. Later, Knight & Orton defeated Sikoa & Tonga in a tag team match. Following the altercations on Smackdown, it could be evident that WWE is pushing Orton for a match against Solo Sikoa at Wrestlemania 41.

This segment on Smackdown comes shortly after WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge offered that a match for Randy Orton is in the pipeline at Wrestlemania 41. JoeyVotes and TC reported that Orton is expected to compete on the PLE match card although no exact name of his opponent was stated.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul