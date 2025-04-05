The WWE United States Championship will be on the line at Wrestlemania 41 as announced on this week’s Smackdown. The reigning mid-card champion from WWE’s blue brand, LA Knight will defend the belt against The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu.

With no prior spoiler available, this match turned out to be a fresh inclusion to the mix at Wrestlemania 41. Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to become the new Number-One Contender for the United States Championship on Smackdown, after which his title match opportunity was announced for Wrestlemania 41.

As seen in the gimmick match on Smackdown, Fatu put Strowman through a table in the finishing sequence to secure his championship shot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, set for two weeks from now. Knight himself was in action on Smackdown, scoring a victory over Fatu’s Bloodline teammate Tama Tonga in a singles competition to keep momentum by his side ahead of the Show of Shows.

Previously, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu was rumored to be on the Wrestlemania 41 card, but that match is seemingly off for now. There’s no update on whether Sikoa will ultimately have a match at the PLE in the first place.

Wrestlemania 41: CM Punk Reveals Favor Paul Heyman Owes From Him At WWE PLE

In more news from Smackdown, Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) in a number-one contender’s match to put themselves next in line for a shot at The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) over the WWE Tag Team Championship. This match could also be in the pipeline at Wrestlemania 41 but there’s no confirmed news, as of this writing.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)