WWE’s OG Tribal Chief will not have his Wiseman by his side when he enters Wrestlemania 41 for his scheduled main event match on Night One. CM Punk has finally revealed what he owes to Paul Heyman, and that revelation led to a heartbreak for Roman Reigns.

The April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown kicked off with CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago as the crowd cheerfully supported him. Punk said that hard work begins now and that he will whoop Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Night One in a triple-threat encounter.

Paul Heyman came out and recalled Punk helping The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series inside the WarGames structure after even contemplating retiring following his brutal Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood just a month ago. Heyman then asked Punk what the favor would be for that help.

Then in the main event segment of Smackdown, Roman Reigns came out quickly to the ring and stated the following to the Chicago crowd:

“CM Punk wouldn’t be back here if it wasn’t for me. CM Punk wouldn’t be in the main event of WrestleMania 41 if it wasn’t for me.”

Rollins also joined him in the ring and had a face-off with Roman before CM Punk came out for the second time to reveal that he would force Roman out of his comfort zone and deal with “us.” Punk further revealed that Paul Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41 instead of Roman, and that’s the favor.

Roman still could hardly believe that Heyman would not be cornering him at Wrestlemania 41, but Heyman eventually confirmed his role. An irate Roman verbally attacked Heyman, but Punk saved him by unloading on Roman from behind. This week’s Smackdown went off the air after Punk hit Roman Reigns with a Go-To-Sleep finisher.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)