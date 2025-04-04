Multiple matches for Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event have been announced on weekly WWE programming, with more in the pipeline to be announced. For the time being, WWE has only mentioned the two respective main event matches for the Show of Shows for Night One and Night Two.

In a follow-up update, WrestleVotes has now revealed slots for other matches on the Wrestlemania 41 match card to partially distinguish the card for both nights, and it goes as follows,

Wrestlemania 41 Night One Match Card

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Night One Main Event)

Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Match Card

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Night Two Main Event)

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The above-mentioned matches are the only confirmed bouts for the biggest PLE of the year, with some more yet to be confirmed.

The rumored matches to be announced include the likes of Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring multiple teams and more.

According to an update from PWNexus, a planned WrestleMania 41 match could get scrapped due to a WWE Superstar being injured. Nothing specific is known at the moment regarding this matter, except that this injured wrestler is not Drew McIntyre. Henceforth, the planned bout against Priest is still supposed to go down.

The situation brews from the happenings on the March 28 episode of SmackDown wheere Drew McIntyre was attacked by Damian Priest, and got chokeslamm-ed on a car windshield. McIntyre later claimed that he accidentally got real glass stuck in his eye which led the fans think that the injured wrestler could be him putting his Wrestlemania 41 match in jeopardy.

