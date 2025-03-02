John Cena is now confirmed to headline Wrestlemania 41 – the final Wrestlemania of his professional wrestling career as an active in-ring competitor. Winning the annual Elimination Chamber match, he will now be seen challenging for the top prize in the sports entertainment circuit – the WWE Championship.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last night where the conclusive match of the night featured the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for an Undisputed WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 41 with the lineup being John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins.

This match also marked John Cena’s final Elimination Chamber match and also his final shot at a title match at Wrestlemania 41. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins started the match with Cena entering the fray in the fourth spot. He hit multiple Attitude Adjustments. Drew then hit Cena with a Claymore Kick but Priest rolled up Drew and pinned him.

This sequence was perhaps to rebuild the earlier reported Priest vs. McIntyre matchup at Wrestlemania 41. Logan Paul then climbed up a pod and hit a Frog Splash on Priest to eliminate the former World Heavyweight Champion. CM Punk was the final man to enter the match who went right after Logan.

The final three left in the Chamber match were Cena, Punk, and Rollins. Long-time rivals Cena and Punk as they worked together against Rollins. They eliminated Rollins by hitting a Go to Sleep into an Attitude Adjustment.

The final sequence of the men’s Elimination Chamber match saw Rollins giving a stomp to Punk even after getting eliminated from the match. Cena then applied an STF and got the win as Punk passed out. With that, Cena is now entitled to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)