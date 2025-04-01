As confirmed on last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, CM Punk will be one of the headliners of Wrestlemania 41 set for later this month. Paul Heyman revealed that Punk will finally main-event WrestleMania after years of waiting.

It was previously announced that Punk is set to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, which will most likely main event Night One of Wrestlemania 41, with John Cena taking on the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes headlining Night Two. However, this wasn’t the favor that Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns owe Punk for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024.

With the confusion still persisting over Punk’s demand, Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select podcast provided an update to the situation and mentioned that WWE has strategically set up the three-way match at Wrestlemania 41 to ensure that CM Punk doesn’t experience a clean pin-fall loss on the show and that trend should continue for a long time.

The update affirmed that the chances of Punk getting pinned at WrestleMania 41 are very low. WWE is protecting Punk and keeping him strong, as there are speculations that he could move to the World Title picture later this year. That being said, Reigns and Rollins are expected to be involved in the outcome fall or submission of the top match at the Show of Shows.

After Reigns got involved in the steel cage match between Rollins and Punk on the Madison Square Garden episode of WWE Raw back on March 10, all three men met on the March 21 episode of SmackDown. To ignite a pull-apart brawl. Due to the hatred among the trio toward each other, the three-way match for WrestleMania 41 was soon made official.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)