John Cena may have missed out on winning the Royal Rumble match, last weekend but he’d ultimately reach the main event of Wrestlemania 41. With the outrage continuing on the IWC upon Jey Uso eliminating Cena from the Rumble, both these two are likely scheduled to be part of the two headliner matches of the biggest event of the year.

According to the latest updates from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s plan for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 has been locked in since October 2024. Henceforth, Cena not winning the Rumble won’t affect the main event plans featuring the former franchise player of the WWE.

It was also mentioned by Meltzer that Cena will essentially be in the persuasion of the 17th world championship ahead of Wrestlemania 41, “Rhodes vs. John Cena, with Cena winning in the Elimination Chamber, was the plan since October for one of the main events with the story of Cena going for the record 17th World Title.”

Had John Cena Not Won A Match In The WWE For 2446+ Days?

Wrestlemania 41 will be the final time that Cena will be competing in the biggest WWE PLE of the year and it’s only fitting that the former headliner gets one last chance to close out the show. This report from Meltzer also indicates that Cena should emerge as the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, next month to secure the title shot against Rhodes.

Last weekend, John Cena failed to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match. During the post-show conference, Cena didn’t take any questions from the media but rather informed them that he’s going to compete in the Number-One Contender Elimination Chamber match on March 1 with the plans of main-eventing WrestleMania 41,

“I’m going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania, and win a 17th Championship, because that’s what’s best for business.”

Kevin Owens Reportedly Receiving Backstage Praise For Showing Efforts In WWE

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest