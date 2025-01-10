The Rock has been undecided with his plans for Wrestlemania 41 and it’s reportedly been keeping the WWE officials in dilemma, as well while setting up the key matches for the show. Previous reports asserted that his presence on the Raw on Netflix premiere will update us with the ‘Mania plans that are in store for the show.

In reality, The People’s Champion threw more chaos into the card, seemingly canceling one of the much-anticipated feuds and matches from the road to the Wrestlemania 41 season. A match with Cody Rhodes and Rock has been in the pipeline due to WWE’s storyline progress following Wrestlemania XL, last year.

However, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared to have buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere on Monday. As such, he’s also explained his actions toward Rhode during his appearance on NXT at the Shrine. While he previously was on a collision course with not only Rhodes but also Roman Reigns, one of those feuds was scrapped before Wrestlemania 41.

Dave Meltzer assesses the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio and indicates how The Rock is commanding control over his creative plans in the WWE which enables him to cancel the possible match with Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41. During his two latest bygone WWE TV appearances, his motto could be clear and that’s turning into a babyface.

Meltzer further noted that the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock matchup is still alive irrespective of whether it takes place at Wrestlemania 41 or not,

“He did the angle for the match with Cody. He pinned Cody [at WrestleMania 40] … and then he blew off the match with Cody …The explanation is that he can do whatever he wants. The Cody match is dead for whatever reason. I don’t know if [Rock] wants to be a babyface now. The Roman match is not dead. I don’t think it’s gonna happen, but I don’t know.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY