John Cena’s in-ring participation during this ongoing retirement tour will roll through Indianapolis, Indiana, next month at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. While the announcement of him competing in the annual Royal Rumble match was already there, he further confirmed the same alongside his goals for 2025 during the historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix.

The legendary WWE Superstar officially declared for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match during this Monday’s Raw episode with the intention toward the world championship. Cena came out on the historic show and said that this was going to be his final appearance in Los Angeles on a WWE show.

Cena further addressed the ongoing rumors about who he’s going to face in his final match in the WWE – Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Gunther, and some more options on the table. Fans are also wondering if and when he’s going to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion which brought out the mention of Royal Rumble 2025.

Cena said that he doesn’t see it happening because he hasn’t won a televised singles match in 2,446 days. This indicates that a 17th World Championship win is never going to happen. But then it’s “never say never” in WWE, so it’s going to take a miracle. As such, he needs to win the Royal Rumble 2025 to earn a title match,

“Crazy idea – maybe I can win the Royal Rumble.”

Cena then said that he plans to win the Royal Rumble 2025 match and make history at WrestleMania 41,

“I am going to win the Royal Rumble. You want some? Come get some!”

Cena isn’t the only one to have declared for Royal Rumble 2025, last week. On the post-show streaming on WWE and Netflix digital channels, CM Punk was interviewed by Jackie Redmond when he also declared for the Rumble match, calling out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk and 28 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match