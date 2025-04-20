After years of struggling in the WWE, Jey Uso finally got the reward after emerging victorious in his scheduled match at Wrestlemania 41. In the opening match of the Show of Shows Night One edition, last night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Uso defeated Gunther (c) via Submission to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

After back & forth action unfolded in the ring at Wrestlemania 41, Gunther nailed Jey with the World Title belt behind the referee’s back and then hit a Splash from the top rope, but Jey kicked out. Gunther then applied the Sleeper Hold, but Jey survived. Jey later hit Gunther with 3 back-to-back Suplexes and then applied his own Sleeper Hold to force to Gunther tap out.

Thus, Wrestlemania 41 marked the first singles World Championship reign of Jey Uso’s career. His only prior singles title run came via an Intercontinental title run in 2024. Jimmy Uso joined Jey in the ring for a celebration. Jimmy was also involved in the title match storylineas he was attacked by Gunther and got choked out with a sleeper in an angle.

Jey Uso earned this title shot at Wrestlemania 41 by winning the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match. Before this encounter, he came up short against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January, but a week after, he ended up winning the Rumble to get another opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the second title change at Wrestlemania 41, The New Day defeated The War Raiders (c) to win the World Tag Team Championships. New Day took dirty means to win the belts as Kofi held down Ivar’s leg while Woods pinned him. This marks the first Tag title reign for New Day since their December 2024 heel-turn, and their thirteenth overall Tag Team title reign in WWE.

In another title change at Wrestlemania 41 Night One, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight (c) to win the United States Championship. Fatu went for a Moonsault, but Knight countered with a BFT. Jacob survived by grabbing the bottom rope. Jacob then delivered two back-to-back Moonsaults on Knight for the win. WWF Legend Haku appeared on TV and congratulated Fatu after his big win.