In a moment from Wrestlemania 41 that most of the WWE Universe still finds hard to believe, Seth Rollins has become the newest Paul Heyman guy. In the closing moments of the Show of Shows, Heyman aligned himself with Rollins and helped him to win the headliner match.

In the main event of Wrestlemania 41 Night One, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match after high-dramatic actions unfolded at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Seth Rollins made his way out for his 3rd WrestleMania main event followed by Roman Reigns for his record 10th WrestleMania main event. Living Colour performed Cult of Personality LIVE for Punk’s entrance in what appeared to be his first WrestleMania main event and his first WrestleMania match in 12 years (He last competed in a Wrestlemania in 2013 against The Undertaker).

In the closing moments of the match at Wrestlemania 41, Punk locked in the Anaconda Vice, but Rollins broke it up, gave him the middle finger, and applied the Sharpshooter. Roman broke it up and locked in the Guillotine chokehold on Rollins. Rollins reversed with a suplex with Roman still having the hold locked in, but Punk stomped Roman. Punk further hit Rollins with the GTS for a near-fall.

Wrestlemania 41: Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Afterward, Punk hit Rollins with a GTS, Roman hit Punk with a Spear, and Rollins hit Roman with a Stomp. With all three men down in the ring, Heyman picked up a steel chair and he couldn’t decide whom he would side with at Wrestlemania 41. Heyman gave it to Punk, leaving Roman heartbroken. But, Heyman low-blowed Punk and proved his loyalty to Roman.

After Roman destroyed Punk with the chair, Heyman pointed Roman toward Rollins and then came up with the ultimate betrayal. Heyman turned heel on Roman by low-blowing him! Heyman handed the chair to Rollins, who smashed Roman with it and hit a Stomp on Roman on it for the win at Wrestlemania 41.

This was the first time since the 35th edition of ‘Mania in 2019 that Roman Reigns was featured in a match with no title involved. For the first time in years, Punk was also accompanied to the ring by Heyman, but Rollins had the last laugh as he got to close out Wrestlemania 41 Saturday night, standing tall on the ramp with Paul Heyman.