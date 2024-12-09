Being the face figure of the WWE, Cody Rhodes expectedly gearing up for the headliner match of Wrestlemania 41. After featuring in the main events of the last two biggest premium live events of the year conducted by the WWE, chances are high that he would heavily feature on the card of next year’s edition to make it a three-in-a-year row.

When it comes to the rumored opponent to be stepping up against him, The Rock is the front-runner as he still has some unfinished business with the current Undisputed WWE Champion. However, given how busy the Brahma Bull remains throughout the year, there are uncertainties regarding his involvement at Wrestlemania 41.

Irrespective of his in-ring involvement at Wrestlemania 41, it now appears that The Rock will be attending the show. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez at ComplexCon, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was asked if The Rock will have a match at the Biggest PLE of the year, and in response, he offered an interesting response,

“Dwayne Johnson is different from The Final Boss. His outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE’s record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So whether he’s in the ring or not, he is very much still involved with what happens at WrestleMania 41.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Stone Cold invited to attend WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE

Previously Stone Cold Steve Austin teased the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 41 and in a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed that he has personally invited Austin to be in attendance at the PLE. Rhodes mentioned his respect for the Attitude Era Superstar while also expressing the desire for him to witness WWE’s current spree of success.

The WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the fans by returning to action at WrestleMania 38, two years ago ending a 19-year hiatus to compete against Kevin Owens. Although Austin hasn’t wrestled since then, the invitation in a wrestling capacity has arrived from Cody Rhodes and time will tell if he will resurface at WrestleMania 41.

Wrestlemania 41 emanates from Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2025 with no superstars and matches being affirmed for the event for the time being. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is being speculated to be the main event of Night Two of the PLE in case The Rock doesn’t wrestle.